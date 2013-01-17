Arizona Cardinals hire Bruce Arians as next head coach

PHOENIX -- The Arizona Cardinals are no longer searching for their next head coach.

The Cardinals announced on Thursday evening that they have reached a deal with Indianapolis Colts offensive coordinator Bruce Arians.

The deal is for four years, with a team option for the fifth year. Arians is expected to be introduced as head coach during a press conference on Friday.

News of Arians’ hiring comes after he spent Wednesday and Thursday meeting with the team.

Along with working as offensive coordinator, Arians also served as the Colts’ interim coach this season while head coach Chuck Pagano received treatment for leukemia.

Arians led the Colts to a 9-3 record during his 12 games as head coach.

The Cardinals entered the market for a new head coach at the end of December when Ken Whisenhunt was relieved of his duties.

Whisenhunt coached the Cardinals for six seasons, compiling a 45-51 record and taking the team to Super Bowl 43.

On Thursday, Whisenhunt became the San Diego Chargers offensive coordinator.

