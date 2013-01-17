Gas prices experience slight increase across Arizona

PHOENIX -- After several weeks of decreasing prices, Arizona motorists are finally having to open their wallet a little wider at the gas pump.

AAA Arizona said the average price of gas across the state increased by 4 cents this week to $3.082 per gallon.

Arizona’s increase in gas prices is inconsistent with the nation as a whole, as the average price of gas across the U.S. dropped by 2 cents this week to $3.292 per gallon.

“After weeks of declines, prices are starting to stabilize and reverse course in some areas,” said Linda Gorman, director of communications and public affairs with AAA Arizona. “Despite this, there are only a handful of states that hold lower averages than Arizona.”

Tucson has the lowest average gas price in the state at $2.911 per gallon, while Flagstaff has the highest average at $3.260 per gallon.

Utah’s average price of $2.837 per gallon is the lowest in the Contiguous United States, while New York’s average of $3.731 per gallon is the highest.

