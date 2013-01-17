FBI seeks bank robber dubbed 'Around Town Bandit'

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- The FBI is asking for the public's help to identify a bank robbery suspect dubbed the "Around Town Bandit."



Officials said the suspect robbed the Desert Schools Federal Credit Union inside the Safeway grocery store near Scottsdale and Pinnacle Peak roads in Scottsdale on Jan. 12.



He gave a demand note to a teller and verbally demanded money from both cash drawers. The teller gave the suspect a known quantity of money and he fled the store.



No weapon was seen.



FBI officials said the suspect is believed to be responsible for multiple other bank robberies, including one on Jan. 5 at the Chase Bank near Val Vista Drive and Warner Road in Gilbert.



The suspect is described as a white male, 28 to 31 years old, 6 feet tall, 180 pounds and has a pale complexion with light freckles. He was wearing a white baseball hat with "S" on the front, black sunglasses, gray or light-colored button-up long-sleeve shirt, black jeans and black tennis shoes at the time of the credit union robbery.



Anyone with information about the suspect can call the FBI at 623-466-1999.

