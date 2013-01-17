9 Tucson high school wrestlers accused of bullying

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) -- Police say nine wrestlers at a Tucson-area high school are in custody in connection with a bullying and hazing incident involving another student.



They say six of the Sahuarita High students are juveniles and have been booked into the Pima County Juvenile Detention Center.



Police say the other three students are older than 18 and have been booked into the county jail.



The names of the nine haven't been released, but police say they all are members of the school's wrestling team.



Police say all nine students are being held on suspicion of aggravated assault and kidnapping.



Someone called police about seeing a group of students allegedly force a juvenile to the ground Tuesday night in the school's locker room. The witness claims the juvenile was physically assaulted.

