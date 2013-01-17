2 Arizona gang members get prison in assault case

PHOENIX (AP) -- Two Scottsdale men who authorities say are members of a violent street gang have been sentenced to prison in an assault case.

Federal prosecutors say Amorette Hough received a 33-month prison term Wednesday while Denrica Gloria Medina got a 27-month sentence.

The two 25-year-old men also must serve three years of supervised release after completing their prison sentences.

Authorities say Hough and Medina were members of the East Side Los Guada Bloods, which operates on the Salt River Pima Maricopa Indian Community in Scottsdale.

They both pleaded guilty to violent crime in aid of racketeering in connection with a July 2009 attack on a community member.

Authorities say the victim suffered multiple facial fractures, a fractured left orbital socket and brain injury with swelling.

