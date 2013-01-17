Train hits minvan in Tempe

TEMPE, Ariz. -- Traffic around Arizona State University was tied up for part of Thursday morning after a train hit a minivan near University Drive and Mill Avenue in Tempe.



Tempe police Sgt. Steve Carbajal said the train was northbound at about 7:15 a.m. when a van heading east on University Drive at Farmer Avenue tried to go around the arms, which were down at the time.



The driver, whose name has not been released, was transported to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries.



At this time, it is not known if the driver will face any charges.



"It's not worth the extra time that you think it's going to save you by trying to go around, trying to put yourself in a bad position," Carbajal said. "Just stop. Take the time. The train will go through and you can continue on."



University Drive was closed at Farmer Avenue, which is west of Mill Avenue, for the investigation. Union Pacific staff was on scene making sure it was safe for the train to continue.

