Warmer weather arrives

PHOENIX -- Although Thursday morning temperatures were still a bit chilly by Valley standards, a nice warm-up is under way.



Valley temperatures ranged from freezing, 32 degrees in spots like Chandler, Queen Creek and downtown Phoenix, to the low 50s in spots like Mesa where a light breeze kept temperatures a bit warmer.



Winds were stronger this morning in Western Arizona, where spots like Bullhead City saw 30 mph sustained winds. Strong high pressure building across the West will continue to drive northerly and northeasterly winds in some areas today, and it will also lead to our warmer weather.



The Valley will top out around 70 degrees this afternoon, and a couple degrees warmer this weekend. Warm and dry weather is expected to continue into early next week.