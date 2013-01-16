Giffords on the latest cover of Time magazine

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) -- Former Arizona congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords is on the latest cover of TIME magazine.



She is pictured with Vice President Joe Biden and New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg. They are dubbed "The Gunfighters" in the magazine's story about the growing call for gun regulation.



Giffords was severely injured in a January 2011 shooting rampage as she met with constituents outside a Tucson supermarket.



Six people were killed in the shooting with Giffords and 12 others wounded.

Giffords resigned from Congress last year.

She and her husband Mark Kelly have formed a political action committee to prevent gun violence and change laws to require comprehensive background checks for all firearms sales, among other things.