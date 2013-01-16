Gun owners react to the President's gun control proposals

PHOENIX -- It seems anytime the President talks gun control, guns sales spike.

“I don’t have a lot to sell, I sold everything I had and it’s hard to replenish,” said Jeff Serdy of A.J.I. Sporting Goods. “It’s concerning to law abiding citizens.”

President Barack Obama on Wednesday proposed background checks on all gun sales and bans on military style assault weapons and high-capacity magazines as part of a package of steps to reduce gun violence in the wake of the Newtown, Conn. school massacre last month.

The NRA is already promising "a very expensive and hard-fought fight" against the President's gun control proposal and so are some Valley gun owners.

“I definitely believe there are people who shouldn’t have guns,” said gun owner Richard Lockwood. “But I’m mostly concerned with infringing on the rights of the second amendment.”

It’s a sentiment shared by gun owners each time the President speaks about gun control.

“It’s hard I mean little kids were killed but anything he’s proposing would not stop what happened,” said Robert Sherry.

The President is calling on Congress to ban assault weapons and restrict ammunition magazines to no more than 10 rounds.

“I don’t think the cartridge limitations will make a bit of difference. You can load three ten round magazines in no time at all.”

The President also proposed background checks on all gun sales which some gun owners agree could help.

“They should do more thorough background checks and there should be a two or three day waiting period too,” said Dave Finch.

The problem however is not law abiding gun owners, said Serdy. The problem is the criminal element.

“People who are breaking the law are going to continue breaking the law,” said Serdy. “I think it will only hamper legal people, I don’t think it will catch the people that are a problem.”

But Serdy does agree with the President on one thing.

“Some of the mental health things in here, I don’t think anyone is going to argue that because every time there’s been a mass shooting it’s been someone mentally ill.” said Serdy. “Why do these people snap? Which people are at risk? That’s good, they should expand on that.”

Serdy and other responsible gun owners would like to see a greater investment made to mental health.

But few believe anything the President proposed will actually make a difference.

“To me it’s just feel good legislation at this time. They want people to think they are doing something and it's not really happening," said Rhonda Sherry.