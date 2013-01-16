Valley teens' live action version of Toy Story movie goes viral

PHOENIX -- Ever wondered what Toy Story would be like with real toys?

Now you don't have to wonder anymore. East Valley teens Jonason Pauley and Jesse Perrotta created a full-length, live action version of the original Toy Story movie.

When the pair met at their Mesa church, and discovered their mutual love for the classic movie, they collaborated to create "Live Action Toy Story".

Pauley and Perrotta made the movie on a tight budget, spending about $1,000 over two years. They borrowed props, got help from more than a hundred friends and family members, and even found a dog on Craigslist to play Sid's dog.

After their movie was finished, the pair went to California to try to present their version to Pixar. Turns out, they were never granted access. However, they did get permission from Pixar to upload their version onto YouTube. And it has certainly paid off.

In its first week of release on YouTube, the movie has gone viral, with more than four million views.

And even though it's just been a few days, the movie has already been dubbed in Spanish, French, and Portuguese.