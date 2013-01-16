Burglary suspect shot by Phoenix police officers dies

PHOENIX -- Phoenix police officers fatally shot a burglary suspect in Ahwatukee Wednesday afternoon.



Officers responded to a burglary call at a house near 44th Street and Elliot Road at about 2:30 p.m. and set up a perimeter.



The suspect, identified as Cody Gene Criner, 27, fled the home and officers chased him down the street.



Police spokesman Sgt. Tommy Thompson said Criner pulled a handgun from his waistband and pointed it at the officers. Two of the officers fired at Criner, striking him, and he fell to the ground. He then pointed the gun at a third officer, who also fired at him.



Thompson said police now believe the gun was a "realistic looking pellet gun."



Criner was taken into custody and was transported to a local hospital where he later died.



An investigation by the Homicide Unit of the Violent Crimes Bureau, as well as the Professional Standards Bureau, showed that Criner drove to the scene in a Ford pickup truck. A witness saw him do something to the license plate before jumping over a fence to enter the rear yard of the home he reportedly broke into.



A ski cap that is believed to have been dropped by Criner while he was running from the officers was located at the scene.



The names of the three officers involved in the shooting have not been released. They were described as a 38-year-old male who has been with the Phoenix Police Department for 10 years; a 48-year-old male who has been with the department for 11 years; and a 47-year-old male who has been on the force for 21 years.