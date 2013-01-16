YCSO: Teen threatened to shoot high school principal

BAGDAD, Ariz. -- A Yavapai County teen is facing multiple criminal charges for allegedly threatening to shoot the principal at Bagdad High School.

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office said Cable Folan, 18, was arrested Tuesday after several threatening text messages were discovered by the Bagdad Superintendent of Schools.

According to YCSO, Folan had been upset with the way he was treated by administrators at Bagdad High School, and had recently been told he likely wouldn’t graduate.

Folan is also said to have had previous issues with threats and inappropriate behavior at school.

After receiving word of his threats to harm the principal, deputies conducted a search at Folan’s home, where Folan was located and arrested.

Inside the house deputies reportedly found several handguns and rifles, as well as marijuana, a marijuana plant, and drug paraphernalia.

Deputies also searched Folan’s mother’s home and found additional firearms.

Folan admitted to investigators that he was upset at the way he had been treated by school officials, but claimed that he never planned to carry out his threats.

He was booked into the Camp Verde Detention Center on charges such as threatening and intimidating and possession of marijuana.

