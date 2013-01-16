Former Diamondback Mark Grace speaks out about being fired

PHOENIX -- Spring training is right around the corner. And now, former Diamondback Mark Grace is back on the field, but in a different capacity,

The former major league all-star is helping run a baseball fantasy camp at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick. But in addition to talking baseball, this week he's speaking out about getting fired from the Diamondbacks.

Grace faces a March 19 trial on four felony counts of aggravated DUI, following an August arrest in Scottsdale. He was reportedly pulled over for driving a car with expired registration tags. Police say he was also driving on a suspended license and without a court-ordered ignition-interlock device.

Wednesday on Good Morning Arizona, Grace talked candidly to 3TV's Gibby Parra about his situation. He says he takes full responsibility for what happened.

"I firmly believe it's important to be accountable and own up to the mistakes you made," Grace told us.

He says the Diamondbacks have been very supportive of him throughout his ordeal.

"The fact that they've supported me since Aug. 23. They had to make the moves they made and I fully understand it and I accept it," Grace says. "The class they've shown, the support they've shown, words can't describe how much it means to me."

While Grace's future is still unclear, he says he is thoroughly enjoying this week at the baseball fantasy camp.

Grace says they treat participants like real major-leaguers. "We've got 80 guys here," he says. "We love them. We get on them a little bit. We coach them. And every one of them just has a great time.