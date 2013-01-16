Temperatures warming up around Arizona

PHOENIX -- Our cold air connection, via the jet stream direct from the Arctic, has dissipated and moved off to the east.

As a result, we saw much warmer temperatures around Arizona Wednesday, a trend that will continue through the weekend.



The low in Phoenix Wednesday morning was 34, which broke the string of four consecutive days with below freezing temperatures in the mornings.

And Thursday, most lows will be around 40, a vast improvement over the Big Chill.



Highs will also be rebounding. Around metro Phoenix Wednesday, many temperatures were hovering in the low 60s. Thursday we expect the high to be around 70.

And for the weekend, look for Valley highs to be in the low 70s.