Death row inmate dies from apparent natural causes

PHOENIX -- An Arizona inmate who had been sentenced to death died this week in a Valley hospital.

According to the Arizona Department of Corrections, 74-year-old Richard Glassel died Tuesday at Tempe St. Luke’s Hospital from apparent natural causes.

Glassel, who had been transported to the hospital on Jan. 9, shot and killed two people on April 19, 2000 during a Board of Directors meeting for the Ventana Lakes Property Owners Association at Ventana Lakes.

Three other people were also wounded in the shooting.

Glassel was eventually sentenced to death for two counts of first degree murder, as well as multiple counts of attempted murder.

Glassel came to the Arizona Department of Corrections in January of 2003, and was housed at ASPC-Eyman.

