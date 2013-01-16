Banner Children's Healthmobile assists low-income kids

PHOENIX -- Kids throughout the valley who don't have health insurance, can now find quality healthcare on wheels.

Banner Children's Healthmobile travels around the valley, visiting schools and treating children's medical needs. The Healthmobile began its operations this week, and on Tuesday's Good Morning Arizona, Scott Pasmore got a tour.

The colorful 40-foot recreational vehicle is a licensed outpatient treatment center that will operate just like a mobile doctor's office. It will offer children up to 21 years of age treatment , ranging from sports physicals to asthma treatments to annual check-ups.

Operating costs of the mobile clinic and school-based centers are covered solely through philanthropic support from individuals, corporations and foundations in the community.

Banner expects to treat more than 5,000 uninsured and under-insured children this year.