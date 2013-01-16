Phoenix PD: Murder suspect killed man over $15 debt

PHOENIX -- Phoenix Police are searching for a man suspected of committing murder over a $15 debt.

Police said 24-year-old Jarvis Crush is wanted by authorities for first degree murder and attempted first degree murder charges.

Officers responded to 2500 West Ocotillo on Monday evening after receiving reports of shots fired. Police arrived to find 25-year-old Anthony DeMartini and a 34-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both victims were taken to the hospital, but DeMartini didn’t survive.

During the course of their investigation, detectives said they learned that Crush shot DeMartini and the woman after they got into an argument over a $15 debt.

Anyone with any information about Crush’s whereabouts is being asked to call the Phoenix Police Department Violent Crimes Bureau at 602-262-6141. You can also call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO.

