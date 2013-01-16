Turn empty beer cans into art in Four Peaks contest

PHOENIX -- How can you turn empty cans into cash? Get ready to get artistic!

Four Peaks Brewery wants you to put your "can art" skills to the test in the company's can art contest.

On Tuesday's Good Morning Arizona, Tim Neuman from Four Peaks showed Scott Pasmore how beer cans can be turned into fine art.

Interested artists can pick up a 12-pack of empty cans from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays through Jan. 25th at the brewery’s newest location, 2401 S. Wilson St. in Tempe.

Then drop off your finished masterpiece by Monday, Feb. 4, at the same location..

Judging will be held 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. that day, and one grand prize winner will be chosen.

The winner will receive a $100 Four Peaks gift card and have their art displayed at the brewery.

Runners-up will receive gift cards, and their art work will be displayed during February’s Arizona Beer Week at Tempe Marketplace.