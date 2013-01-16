Prosecutors say crimes mar ex-legislator's service

PHOENIX (AP) -- Federal prosecutors say former state Rep. Ben Arredondo's record of public service was marred by his crimes and can't be a basis for leniency.



Arredondo faces a Jan. 23 sentencing. He pleaded guilty to fraud charges that he solicited and accepted a bribe while he was a Tempe city councilman and misled donors about a scholarship fund to benefit his relatives.



A plea agreement recommends between 27 months and 51 months in prison.



Prosecutors have objected to a draft presentence report's assertion that Arredondo's history of public service as a teacher, coach and public official could help justify a lower sentence.



The prosecutors say Arredondo doesn't deserve any such leniency. They say he sought and accepted bribes as part of a pattern of conduct that abused the public trust.