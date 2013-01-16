Queen of Clean shows us how to make our own cleaning products

PHOENIX -- Queen of Clean Linda Cobb has some great tips on how to make your own cleaning products. They're quick and inexpensive to make. On Good morning Arizona Wednesday, she demonstrated how easy it can be,

Disinfecting Spray

In a labeled spray bottle combine: 2 cups water, ¼ cup of white vinegar, ¼ teaspoon of Tea Tree Oil and ¼ teaspoon of fragrance oil, if desired. Eucalyptus is a good fragrance used with Tea Tree Oil. Shake before using. Spray surface to be disinfected until it is wet. Wait 5 minutes and then rinse and dry. Disinfectants are not spray and wipe products. They must remain on the surface for 5 - 10 minute to disinfect.



Mold and Mildew Spray

Combine in a labeled spray bottle 2 cups water and 2 teaspoons of Tea Tree Oil. Spray on Shower, shower curtains and shower doors to remove mold and mildew. Spray, let sit 30 minutes, re-spay and scrub. Rinse.



All Purpose Cleaner

This formula is a spray and wipe for hard surfaces. Combine the following in a spray bottle: 2 Cups water, 1 teaspoon Twenty Mule Team Borax (laundry aisle) ½ teaspoon Washing Soda (laundry aisle), 2 tablespoons white vinegar and ½ teaspoon Dr. Bonners Castile Soap. Shake, spray and wipe for hard surfaces.



Window Cleaner

Combine in a labeled spray bottle: 2 cups water, ½ teaspoon Castile Soap. 3 tablespoons white vinegar. Spray and wipe.

