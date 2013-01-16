Prescott couple accused of abusing adopted 4-year-old daughter

PRESCOTT, Ariz. -- A Prescott couple are accused of abusing their adopted 4-year-old daughter.



On Tuesday, a faculty member at a local school contacted police about a possible case of child abuse regarding a student.



A responding officer saw a round bruise on the girl's cheek and noted that the bruising was so deep it could be seen inside her mouth, according to police spokesman Lt. Ken Morley. The child also had scratches on her neck, face and ears.



The victim reportedly made statements to the officer that caused concern and Child Protective Services was notified.



The victim was taken to Yavapai Regional Medical Center for evaluation and additional bruising was found all over her body. Morley said there were indications of sexual abuse, which investigators linked to the adoptive mother.



Investigators detained the girl's adoptive parents for questioning.



azfamily.com is not identifying the couple in order to protect the child's identity.



The parents were interviewed about the victim's condition and denied noticing anything unusual or any significant bruising, according to Morley. They also denied anything related to sexual abuse.



Investigators said the couple showed very little concern about the 4-year-old victim and blamed the injuries on normal childhood mishaps.



The adoptive parents were arrested and booked into Yavapai County Jail in Camp Verde on felony child abuse charges. The woman also was charged with felony sexual abuse of a child.



The victim and her 2-year-old brother were left in the custody of CPS.