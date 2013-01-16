Trial date is set for woman accused of running over her husband for not voting

PHOENIX (AP) -- A March 27 trial has been set for a Mesa woman accused of injuring her husband by running over him with an SUV during an argument about the presidential election.

Holly Solomon has pleaded not guilty to aggravated assault and disorderly conduct stemming from the Nov. 9 dispute in Gilbert.

Police say Solomon was upset about President Barack Obama's re-election and began arguing with her husband when she found out that he didn't vote.

Solomon's husband told investigators that his wife believed her family was going to face hardship as a result of Obama's re-election to a second term.

Holly Solomon told police that she was trying to scare her husband by stopping the vehicle close to him but she accidentally stepped on the accelerator.

