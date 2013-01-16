Circle K clerk arrested for arson after fire at Tucson store

TUCSON, Ariz. -- A Circle K clerk in Tucson is accused of setting a fire at the convenience store.



Granville Stinnette, 27, was arrested and charged with one count of arson of a structure.



In the early hours of Dec. 29, Tucson police detectives responded to assist with an investigation of a fire that occurred at the Circle K at 3970 N. Flowing Wells.



Officers had responded to a bomb threat at the same store the evening before, according to Tucson police spokeswoman Sgt. Maria Hawke.



It has not yet been determined if the bomb threat and fire were related.



Police said Stinnette was working at the time of the fire and interviewed him during the initial investigation.



Detectives concluded that the fire was arson and took Stinnette into custody on Jan. 10. He was transported and booked into the Pima County Jail.

