Phoenix weather: Warm-up begins

PHOENIX -- After a fifth morning of sub-freezing temperatures across much of the state, a warm-up will finally bring a return to more normal winter weather for Arizona.



Wednesday morning's lows bottomed out in the upper 20s in parts of the Valley, but at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport we saw a low of 34 degrees.



The Freeze Warning that was in effect for five consecutive mornings was allowed to finally expire at 9 a.m. Wednesday afternoon will be nearly 10 degrees warmer than yesterday, with a forecast high of 60 degrees under sunny skies.



Sunshine and dry weather is forecast through the weekend, along with afternoon highs near 70 degrees.



Overnight lows will gradually recover as well, back to the mid 40s with no more Freeze Warnings expected in the next seven days.

