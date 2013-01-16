Silent Witness offers reward in Circle K beer run and assault

PHOENIX -- Silent Witness is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to two suspects in a robbery and assault at a Circle K.

The robbery happened just after midnight Nov. 4 at the Circle K at 15th Avenue and Indian School Road.

Police say the suspects, a young Hispanic man and woman, entered the store and walked to the beer cooler. The young man grabbed two cases of beer and walked toward the door where the employee was standing.

When the employee told them they had to pay for the beer, the female suspect reportedly pushed the employee out of the way, as the male suspect walked out of the store.

Police say the female suspect started fighting with the employee by kicking and punching him. Then the pair fled on foot with the beer.

The suspects are both believed to be about 17 to 20 years old. The male suspect is described as having a mustache and dark hair. The female is said to weigh about 160 pounds and also has black hair.

Police hope someone will recognze the subjects in surveillence videos from the store.

If you have any information regarding this case, call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. That’s 480-948-6377, or toll free at 1-800-343-TIPS.

You can also leave an anonymous tip on the Silent Witness website.