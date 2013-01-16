Scottsdale mother, daughter treated for carbon monoxide poisoning

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- A Scottsdale mother and her daughter were transported to a local hospital Wednesday morning after a car was left running in a garage.



Hazmat crews arrived at a condo complex near Scottsdale Road and Shea Boulevard just after 5 a.m.



Scottsdale Fire Department spokesman Dave Folio said the daughter accidentally left the car running overnight.



Both were treated for carbon monoxide poisoning and are expected to be OK.



Crews ventilated the condo and monitored nearby units.



They said the other units tested OK and no other occupants were evacuated.



Carbon monoxide, or CO, is an odorless, colorless gas found in combustion fumes, such as those produced by cars and trucks, small gasoline engines, stoves, lanterns, burning charcoal and wood, and gas ranges and heating systems.



CO from these sources can build up in enclosed or semi-enclosed spaces. People and animals in these spaces can be poisoned by breathing it.



Symptoms of CO poisoning include headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea, vomiting, chest pain and confusion. High levels of CO inhalation can cause loss of consciousness and death.



Tips to avoid CO poisoning:



- Have a mechanic check the exhaust system of my car every year. A small leak in your car's exhaust system can lead to a build up of CO inside the car.



- Never run a car or truck in the garage with the garage door shut. CO can build up quickly while your car or truck is running in a closed garage. Never run your car or truck inside a garage that is attached to a house and always open the door to any garage to let in fresh air when running a car or truck inside the garage.



- If you drive a vehicle with a tailgate, when you open the tailgate, you also need to open vents or windows to make sure air is moving through your car. If only the tailgate is open CO from the exhaust will be pulled into the car.