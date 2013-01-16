Mesa man catches armed burglars on home security cameras

MESA, Ariz. -- A Mesa man said armed burglars broke into his home and stole from him on two consecutive nights – and he captured the whole scary ordeal on home security cameras.



At about 5 a.m. on Jan. 2, the armed burglars broke in through Bryan Beck’s back door while he, his roommate and several others were asleep in the back bedrooms.



"[My] first feeling was complete anger. I was just completely mad," Beck said.



On the video, what appears to be two men and a woman come in through Beck’s back door. A man with a black handgun sets up in a defensive position while the other two start looting the home. The man with the gun stays poised with the gun pointed down the hallway toward the bedrooms.



"That's the part that bothers me the most – that they had a gun in the house pointing down the hall where I was sleeping, waiting for someone to come out," Beck said.



Also on the video, two men search the couch cushions and talk about stealing a wide-screen TV before abandoning the plan and only taking the TV remote. Meanwhile, a woman busies herself taking hundreds of DVDs out of a cabinet in the family room.



After about 25 minutes in the home the burglars appear to be scared by something and run out through the garage door. Just moments later Beck’s roommate is seen walking into an area the burglars had just left. The roommate looks out a window to see the burglars fleeing the driveway and calls police.



"It's kind of a surreal moment of, 'Oh crap, they just passed each other,'" Beck said. "[My roommate] went to the bathroom and didn't even know the burglars were there."



When Beck reviewed the tape he realized the burglars had been there the night before, too. The first night is actually when they stole $14,000 worth of tools off Beck's work truck in the driveway.



Amazingly, Beck installed the security cameras just one week earlier, but he wasn't trying to catch criminals.



"The kids are starting to try to get away with stuff and they're home by themselves in the morning and afternoon after school," he said. "We wanted footage just to keep an eye on them."



But now he hopes the cameras will help solve a crime.



"I'd like to see these guys in court," Beck said.