Interrogations show Arias' varied stories

PHOENIX -- The defense team has not indicated whether Jodi Arias will take the stand in her trial, but jurors on Tuesday spent hours listening to recorded interrogations from 2008.



In the videos, Arias is seen talking to a Mesa detective shortly after her boyfriend, Travis Alexander, was found shot and stabbed 27 times in his bathroom.



Prosecutors hope the tapes portray Arias as unreliable and unbelievable.



The 32-year-old first said she was out of town and out of touch with Alexander when he was killed.



"I'm still friends with my ex-boyfriends. They're all still alive," she told the detective, who did not believe her story.



"You're just not acting right, Jodi. You're acting like somebody who's guilty," he said. "I know that if you'd never met him, he'd still be alive."



They ended the first day of interrogation with Arias sticking to her original story, but on day two, things changed. Arias said unidentified intruders killed Alexander, and she witnessed it.



"They didn't say a lot but were white Americans from what I could tell," she said. "I didn't know what to say. Would you beg for your life? Do you say, 'Who are you guys?' I'm powerless."



The detective let her tell the story but concludes she is lying again.



"I've done this for a long time, and this is the most far-fetched story I've ever heard," he said.

Arias now says the killing was in self-defense.



Court resumes Wednesday morning.



