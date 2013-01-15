2 People in custody following hit-and-run on I-17

PHOENIX -- Two people are in custody and another is in the hospital, all connected to a serious injury crash along Interstate 17 southbound near the Loop 101.

The incident forced the closure of the southbound lanes of the interstate for hours on Tuesday evening.

According to investigators, A woman was standing in front of her stalled car in the HOV lane when it was rear-ended by a pickup truck.

DPS officers said that the two people in the pickup, a man and woman, then fled the scene on foot. They were followed by witnesses and arrested a few minutes later. One of them had a broken arm.

"We have not ruled out alcohol or drug impairment but we definitely will look into that as the cause of the crash," said Officer Carrick Cook with the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

One or both of the people in the truck could be booked into jail on a lengthy list of charges, most of which would be felonies.

The woman from the car was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

The identities of the two people in custody have not be released.