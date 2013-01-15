Gilbert police arrest suspected flasher

GILBERT, Ariz. -- Gilbert Police have arrested a man they believe exposed himself to a female jogger.

19 year old Derrius Kelly has been taken into custody, and now faces a misdemeanor charge of indecent exposure.

The indecent exposure incident happened at 1:20 p.m. on Dec. 27.

Police had asked for the public's help finding the suspect, who was described as a black male, 16 to 18 years old, 5 feet 9 inches to 6 feet tall with an athletic build.

He was photgraphed riding a red mountain bike in the area of Higley and Frye roads.

Now, police have made an arrest in the case, thanks to an anonymous tip.

On Jan. 10, someone called Gilbert police, and said they had seen a male subject who fit the suspect's description, walking in the area of Power and Germann roads in Gilbert.

The tip led officers to arrest Derrius Kelly. The shoes, shorts and sweatshirt he was wearing during the incident have been recovered.