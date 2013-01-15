Not so cold but still a freeze warning

PHOENIX -- After the 29 degrees we saw at Sky Harbor International Airport Tuesday morning, the coldest temperature in six years, the air mass has finally started to moderate and warm. So it looks like our streak of four consecutive mornings with below freezing temperatures has ended, making it the coldest four consecutive mornings since December 1978, 35 years.



The coldest Valley temperatures recorded via WeatherBug Tuesday morning were 17 degrees at Queen Creek and 19 degrees at South Mountain Park in Phoenix.



Tuesday afternoon, most Valley locations were running in the low 50s and Tuesday night, most metro Phoenix locations will stay in the 30s, slightly below freezing. Even so, the Weather Service has issued a freeze warning for Wednesday morning because there will be some Valley areas that make it into the 20s again.



So looking forward, we're going to enjoy a nice warmup over the next several days. By Wednesday afternoon, Valley temperatures will be in the 60s and places like Flagstaff, which haven’t been above freezing since late last week, will be in the upper 30s.



And by the end of the week, carrying through the weekend, we're expecting high temperatures to be in the 70s in the Valley, which is above average for this time of year.



