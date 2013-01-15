Escaped Arizona inmate captured in Detroit

PHOENIX -- An escaped Arizona inmate is back behind bars after eight months on the run.



Authorities said Rocky Delgado Marquez, 34, impersonated another inmate in order to escape from the Lower Buckeye Jail last May.



Surveillance video from the jail showed Marquez calmly walking out the door with several other released inmates, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.



Authorities finally caught up with him Monday in Detroit. Deputy U.S. Marshals and Task Force officers found him at a home along with several fraudulent identification documents and a loaded AK-47 military assault rifle.



Marquez is pending extradition to Arizona where he will face pending state and federal charges, as well as new escape charges.



Marquez was originally arrested in September 2010 after allegedly driving under the influence and hitting a parked car. He was charged with perjury, influencing a witness, forgery, felony criminal damage, misconduct involving weapons, driving under the influence, failure to stop and misdemeanor criminal damage.



Marquez also was facing federal charges of conspiracy to commit money laundering, possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.



