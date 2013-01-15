Grease fire sends three year old boy and his mom to hospital

MESA, Ariz -- Mesa fire officials say a mother and her three year old son suffered second and third degree burns in a grease fire Tuesday.



At approximately 12:30 p.m., fire crews were called to a home near Gilbert Road and Broadway in Mesa.

The boy and his mom had been in the kitchen, when she noticed a small fire starting in a pot that was sitting on the stove. The pot had grease in it, which had ignited.

When the mom took the pot off the stove and started to carry it the front door to pour it out, she tripped on her son. The hot grease splashed on both of them.

Both victims were treated and transported to Maricopa County Burn Center. A crew stayed on scene to disperse absorbent on the home's entrance way, which had become slippery with grease.

The Mesa Fire Department wants to remind folks to always keep a lid nearby when cooking to smother small grease fires. The safest way to smother a fire is slide the lid over the pan and turn off the stove-top.

Leave the pan covered until it is completely cooled.

Fire officials say you should consider investing in a fire extinguisher. And you should always be sure your smoke detectors are in good working condition.

