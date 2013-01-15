Federal authorities arrest two fugitives found living in Mexico

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) -- Federal authorities say a man and woman wanted in Arizona in separate cases have been arrested after being found living in Mexico.

U.S. Marshals Service officials say 57 year old Loyt Francis Crandall Jr. was taken into custody Monday at the port of entry in Lukeville, Ariz.

Crandall has been wanted in Tucson since last year for a probation violation stemming from a marijuana possession conviction in 2009.

He was arrested in Puerto Penasco and deported by Mexican authorities.

Federal authorities on Monday also arrested 35-year-old Ivonne Gomez at the port of entry in Nogales, Arizona.

They say Gomez fled to Imuris, Sonora, Mexico to live with her husband and children after she allegedly violated her conditions of supervised release.

A warrant for Gomez's arrest was issued last September.