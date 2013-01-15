Brewer seeks dismissal of driver's license lawsuit

PHOENIX (AP) -- Gov. Jan Brewer's attorneys have asked a judge to dismiss a lawsuit that seeks to overturn her order denying driver's licenses for young immigrants who have gotten work permits and avoided deportation under a new Obama administration policy.



Immigrant rights advocates want Brewer's policy declared unconstitutional because they say it's trumped by federal law.



Brewer's lawyers say there's no federal law that trumps Arizona's power to determine to whom it issues licenses.



The Obama administration took steps to shield as many as 800,000 immigrants from deportation.



Applicants must have come to the U.S. before they turned 16, be younger than 30, have been in the country for at least five continuous years, be in school or have graduated from high school or GED program, or have served in the military.



