Russell Crowe dishes on latest film

SYDNEY -- It's a busy time for actor Russell Crowe. While his most recent project "Les Miserable" continues to win awards, the Australian is now promoting his new movie "Broken City."

Crowe spent a few minutes with 3TV's Kaley O'Kelley on "Good Morning! Arizona" Tuesday to talk about his new film.

In "Broken City," Crowe plays a powerful but corrupt mayor who double-crosses and then frames an ex-cop played by Mark Wahlberg.

Crowe said he loved the script, but refers to his haircut in the movie as "Newt Gingrich hair," adding that he's still growing it out from a previous role.

"Broken City" is directed by Allen Hughes and also stars Catherine Zeta-Jones. It opens nationwide on January 18th. For more information, visit http://brokencitymovie.com.