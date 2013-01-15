Valley 7-year-old hosts her own radio show

PHOENIX -- Seven year old Lindsey Marie is like most seven year olds in many ways. Except one.

The valley elementary school student has her own radio show.

Lindsey is one of the youngest radio hosts, working at Voice America Kids.

Her mom, Tamra Wade, says it all started when Lindsey was just a toddler and she would come to the Voice America studios with her mom. Later the precocious five year old started grabbing the microphone and trying to talk.

Lindsey had just learned to read, and loved it so much they decided to let her host a show called "Bookworm".

"It's one thing for an adult to read to a child, but it's quite another when it's a child reading to a child," says Lindsey's mom. "We hope it inspires other kids to start reading more".

Wade claims the producers are even thinking of taking the show out live to local bookstores where Lindsey can read the books to kids there and then ask kids to come in on the show and read books with her.

But here's what special about Lindsey: she not only "reads" the books, she reviews them and then talks about them.

She says she also likes to put in "character voices" as she reads. If she comes across a word she doesn't know, she sounds it out and makes sure the kids listening understand that they can do that as well when they start reading. Lindsey says she loves to help other kids learn to read.

Lindsey follows a producer's cues during the show so it stays on time. She even does her own tosses to commercial breaks.

Listeners can pick up the program on the internet. Just recently Lindsey found some people in her after-school program listening to her taped broadcast of her show on the computer.

She says they complimented her on it, and then one of her friends even asked for her autograph.

Lindsey's radio book show can be found at VoiceAmericaKids.com.

Her "Bookworm" show is on Thursdays at 4pm Arizona time (3pm Pacific).