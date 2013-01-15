Classic car nuts, this is your week!

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- If you're a classic car nut, this is quite your week.



"All the majors are in town for auction week," said John Bemiss with Russo and Steele Car Auction. "It's really become a huge auction event, probably the biggest in the world."



The most notable this week is the illustrious Barrett-Jackson Car Auction. Next door is where you'll find Bemiss and the Russo and Steele Car Auction.



"Russo and Steele started 13 years ago as now we're one of the big three," Bemiss said. "We do European sports, American muscle, hot rods and customs, but we've grown to include other cars, full classics, that type of thing because people like our style of auctioneering."



Under the big top are hundreds of beautiful classics, some valued at more than $700,000, like the 300 SL Roadster by Mercedes.



Not a classic yet, but quite the collectible is a 2007 Ford Mustang Shelby Super Snake prototype. It was a personal project car in Carroll Shelby's quest to create the fastest Shelby. It's also believed to be the last car sold by this legendary car builder.



"It's quite an iconic piece, it's one of the very first super cars of the day that Carroll built about early 2007, late 2006," Bemiss said. "This is a really special piece. This is probably going to do somewhere between $150,000 and $250,000. It sounds like a lot, but it has all the heritage you want in a collector car."



Again, those are just two magnificent cars out of many hitting the auction block at Russo and Steele.



The auction is located near Scottsdale Road and Loop 101. Gates open Wednesday at 10 a.m. and admission is $20.

