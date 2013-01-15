Phoenix weather: Cold snap gets colder

PHOENIX -- For a fourth morning in a row, Valley residents woke up to temperatures in the 20s. For the first time in six years, even Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport dipped to the 20s on Tuesday.



The official low of 29 degrees hasn't been matched at the airport since Jan. 15, 2007, exactly six years ago today.



Not only was this the coldest morning of our recent cold snap, but as the fourth morning in a row below freezing, it means this is the coldest streak on record for the Valley since December 1978. We also set a new record Monday afternoon with a record low peak temperature of just 45 degrees.



Today should be a bit warmer in the Valley with a forecast high of 50 degrees under sunny skies.



The warmup continues with an expected high of 61 Wednesday and 70 by Thursday and Friday.



Overnight lows will hover near freezing Wednesday morning and the National Weather Service has extended the Freeze Warning and Hard Freeze Warning through Wednesday morning for the deserts of the state.



Dry and warmer weather is expected through the weekend as high pressure expands over our region.