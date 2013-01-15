Police officer injured, another driver dead in Mesa crash

MESA, Ariz. -- A Mesa police officer was involved in a fatal crash Tuesday morning.



A patrol car driven by Officer Helen Simmonds and a minivan were involved in a crash at Main and 80th streets in Mesa at about 7:15 a.m.



The van driver was pronounced dead at the scene.



Police spokesman Sgt. Tony Landato said Simmonds had just cleared a call and was engaged in routine driving when the collision occurred.



Simmonds required extrication from her vehicle and was transported to a local hospital. She suffered non life-threatening injuries and will be kept overnight for observation.



Simmonds is a 23-year veteran of the Mesa Police Department.



Since the accident occurred in a county island, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is conducting the investigation.