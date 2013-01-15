Cold spell forces closure of some Arizona schools

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) -- The Window Rock School District on the Navajo Nation has cancelled all classes Tuesday because of freezing temperatures.



The National Weather Service says a cold spell will continue across northern Arizona until mid-week. Temperatures in Window Rock are expected to be well below freezing Tuesday with a high of 21 degrees and a low of minus 5 degrees.



The school district posted the cancellation notice on its website Monday when overnight temperatures were expected to dip down to minus 13 degrees. The district says heating the schools has been a problem.



All sporting events are expected to continue as scheduled.



