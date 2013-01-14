3 Arrested in Arizona House lobby on opening day

PHOENIX (AP) -- Three protesters have been arrested in the lobby of the Arizona House of Representatives as Gov. Jan Brewer prepared to present her annual State of the State address.



The Arizona Department of Public Safety says a man and two women were arrested for being loud and disruptive in the House lobby just after noon on Monday.



DPS spokesman Bart Graves says the three were told they could stay in the lobby as long as they didn't block the entrance, but they began chanting. House security officers told them to quiet down, but they refused and were eventually told to leave. DPS officers also told them to stop yelling and then made the trespassing arrests when they refused.



All were cited and released and told not to return.

