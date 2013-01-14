Jurors shown graphic photos in Arizona murder case

PHOENIX (AP) -- Jurors on Monday were shown graphic pictures said to be taken moments before an Arizona man was killed in his home, allegedly by his girlfriend.



Jodi Arias, 32, could become the fourth female on Arizona's death row if she's convicted in the June 2008 killing of 30-year-old Travis Alexander.



As the high-profile trial entered its third week, prosecutors showed the jury several photos of Alexander in his shower. Some were sexually graphic and one showed what appeared to be a bloody body on the shower floor.



Arias covered her face when the photos were projected on a screen in the crowded Phoenix courtroom.



Prosecutors believe Arias shot Alexander in the face, stabbed him 27 times and slit his throat, then left him in a shower in his Mesa home.



Arias claims the killing was in self-defense. Prosecutors argue the actions were those of a jealous woman who brutally attacked Alexander after he tried to end their relationship.



Prosecutors said the shower photos were found on Alexander's camera. They are trying to prove Arias and Alexander had sex and took photos of each other on the fatal day, all the way up to the time Alexander was killed.



Mesa police said Arias deleted the photos then put the camera in a washing machine. Investigators restored the pictures via a memory card in the camera.



The jury on Monday also saw a videotape of police questioning Arias about a gun reported stolen from her grandparents' California home before Alexander's death. Prosecutors said it was the same caliber as the gun used to kill Alexander.



On the video, Arias told police she "didn't even know that there were guns until my grandparents reported it stolen the day their house was broken into."



When a detective asks Arias what she did with the weapon, she replied: "I don't have a gun."



The trial is expected to last until April.

