Phoenix weather: Coldest stretch in 25 years

PHOENIX -- There’s no stopping it now. It’s going to happen.

Tomorrow morning the Valley will be below freezing for the fourth consecutive day in Phoenix. That's the first time that’s happened since December of 1988.

It looks like Tuesday morning may be the coldest of all of the mornings, with Sky Harbor forecast to drop to 28 and colder Valley locations down to 20.



For the record today, the coldest Valley lows we found were in Chandler and Queen Creek. Both locations recorded 21 degrees. Fountain Hills and Deer Valley recorded lows of 23 degrees.



Valley high temperatures have been very cold today with many locations not making it out of the low-40s.

In fact at Sky Harbor Airport, as of 3 p.m., the high was 44 degrees. If that holds, it will be the coldest high temperature on this date in Phoenix weather history. Those records go back to 1895.



After tomorrow morning, we will see temperatures begin to recover. Tuesday’s high should be around 50 and Wednesday morning lows will be in the 30s.

By Wednesday, our high is forecast to be 60 and by Thursday we should see 70 degrees. That rather warm weather looks to stay in place through next weekend.