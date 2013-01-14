Record low temperatures reported around Arizona

PHOENIX (AP) -- As the Phoenix metro area continues to shiver through its coolest stretch of weather since 1988, other parts of Arizona are reporting record low temperatures.

The National Weather Service says Sunday morning's low of 7 degrees in Douglas broke a record for January in the southern Arizona border city. The previous coldest January temperature in Douglas was 6 degrees on Jan. 4, 1949.

In northern Arizona, it was record minus-7 degrees at Flagstaff's Pulliam Airport on Sunday morning. The previous coldest low at the airport on Jan. 13 was 6 degrees below zero in 1963.

Arizona authorities continue to tell residents to keep their pets inside and cover any sensitive plants or outdoor plumbing.

