"Hooded Bandits" hit nine Mesa stores and restaurants

PHOENIX – They’re being called the “hooded bandits”, and they’ve been on a crime spree, striking at least nine valley stores and restaurants.

The series of robberies started Jan. 4 in east Mesa. The two suspects always wear hooded sweatshirts, sometimes with bandannas covering their faces.

Police say the two males would enter businesses at closing time, rob the place, then flee.

So far the pair has hit the new China Restaurant, Circle K, Taco Bell, Safeway, Dairy Queen, two Walgreens and two Subways.

The suspects are described as being in their late teens or early 20s. Police believe they’re 5’05”-5’11”, and weigh about150 lbs. One of the suspects is described as having a thin mustache and wearing prescription glasses with gold trim.

In one incident the suspect was described as having an obvious pigeon toe on his right foot when walking. A handgun has been used or simulated in multiple incidents.

The series began with both suspects committing the robberies together, and evolved to only one of the suspects entering the business. The suspect either displays or simulates having a handgun.