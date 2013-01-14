Search for woman reported missing on Grand Canyon river trip scaled back

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. -- Grand Canyon National Park rangers have scaled back the search for a woman reported missing from a private river trip.



Kaitlin Anne Kenney, 21, of Englewood, Colo., was last seen Friday night at her group's camp near Tapeats Creek on the north side of the Colorado River, according to park spokeswoman Shannan Marcak.



Kenney was reported missing on Saturday.



Rangers used the park's helicopter to search the river corridor and area trails for two days after she was reported missing. In addition, ground-based search and rescue teams thoroughly searched the accessible trails, beaches, drainages and back-country areas in the vicinity.



The search has been scaled back to a continuous but limited mode in which rangers and pilots will continue to search for clues when in the area, according to Marcak.



Kenney is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall, 125 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a tan knee-length coat, hiking boots, rugged tan pants, a long-sleeved gray shirt, multicolored scarf and a black knit cap.



Anyone who may have seen Kenney since Friday or has any information that would aid in the search efforts, contact the Grand Canyon tip line at 928-638-7767.



