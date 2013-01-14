Barrett-Jackson Auto Auction rolls into Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE -- It's a car-lovers dream.

The Barrett-Jackson collector auto auction is underway this week in Scottsdale. 3TV's Marie Saavedra shows us the huge variety of unique cars going up on the auction block.

More than 1,300 cars will be up for auction, and each January, car lovers from all over make the trek to Scottsdale to check out what’s new.

You’ll find everything from classic cars to muscle cars to flawless Bentleys.

Lance Johnneson will be auctioning off a handful of 1950s cars that he owns.

“I’ve got too many cars. They were in a museum, and now the museum is shut down , “Johnneson tells us. “I’ve got warehouses full of cars, plus my wife, said time to go!”

Visitors at the event can check out a 1967 Volkswagen bus that looks like the Mystery Machine from Scooby Doo, and the original 1966 Batmobile.

This week's show will be the largest event in Barrett-Jackson's 42 year history.

The car auctions begin Tuesday. The event runs through Sunday at Scottsdale's Westworld.

