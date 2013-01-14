PD: Driver who fled Scottsdale collision turns himself in

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- A man who reportedly left the scene of a serious injury collision in Scottsdale turned himself in to police Monday morning.



Jeffrey Robert Powell-Jenkins, 23, was booked on two counts of failing to remain at the scene of a collision.



Police had been searching for the driver of a 1994 Chevy Camaro that was involved in a collision with a 2008 Harley Davidson on Jan. 6.



Police said the motorcycle was southbound on Scottsdale Road just south of Earll Drive when it struck the back of the Camaro pulling out of a private drive.



The motorcycle rider and passenger, who were not wearing helmets, were transported to Scottsdale Healthcare Osborn Medical Center for treatment of their injuries.



The passenger, identified as a 50-year-old Phoenix woman, received life-threatening injuries. The motorcycle driver, a 52-year-old Tempe man, was expected to survive.



Detectives investigating the crime said they found that the vehicle and suspect had been involved in a prior DUI in Scottsdale. As detectives were trying to locate the suspect, he turned himself in on Monday.

