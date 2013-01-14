Bank robber hits a Desert Schools Credit Union in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Scottsdale police hope a surveillance photo will help lead them to a bank robber.

On Saturday at 4:00 pm, a white male subject entered the Desert Schools Credit Union near Pinnacle Peak and Scottsdale Roads.

Police say the suspect handed the teller a note, demanding cash.

Once he got the money, he reportedly fled on foot.

No one was hurt, but officers are anxious to find him.

If you think you’ve seen the suspect, please contact the Scottsdale Police Department.